'Extremely Radicalised' Food Delivery Agent Arrested In Bengaluru: Cops

The police said more details will come out after the investigation. (Representational)

An "extremely radicalised" youth from Assam has been arrested here by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru and police say an investigation was on to find out if he has links with any terrorist outfit.

Akhtar Hussain Lashkar, who was working as a food delivery executive, was picked up on Sunday night from a rented flat on the third floor of an apartment in Tilaknagar where he was living with some other people belonging to the same profession.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday the police have also detained his "accomplices" for questioning.

Police sources said Lashkar has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including one for waging a war against the Government of India.

"He's an extremely radicalised youth. We worked out together with various agencies. He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. The investigation and interrogation is on to unearth whether (he had links) with any of the organisations," Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy told reporters.

"He was working as a delivery boy. Other details will come out after the investigation," he said, adding, police were working with various agencies and got inputs about his activities.

"Details cannot be shared but the fact (is) that an FIR has been registered and the person has been arrested. There is enough evidence collected regarding the radicalised youth in Bengaluru," he added.

CCB sources further said Lashkar had fled north India and was in the city.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra lauded the police for their action. The minister recalled that the Bengaluru police had recently arrested a terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir at Okalipuram in the city.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)