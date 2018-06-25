Panic On Bus, Driver Hits Reverse As Elephant Charges. Watch

In the video, an elephant can be seen charging towards the bus. It attacks the vehicles, pushes it with its trunk damaging the windshield. It retreats without causing further damage

Karnataka | Written by | Updated: June 25, 2018 10:47 IST
The driver of the bus had reportedly gone close to a herd of elephants.

Calicut:  The passengers travelling from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar and Calicut in Kerala were attacked by an elephant when their bus entered the Bandipur Forest area on Sunday morning.

The driver of the bus had reportedly gone close to a herd of elephants. One of the elephants came rushing towards the bus forcing the driver to drive backwards for over 500 metres.

One of the passengers shot the incident on his phone. In the video, the elephant can be seen charging towards the bus. It attacks the vehicles, pushes it with its trunk damaging the windshield. It retreats without causing further damage.

But the whole episode scared the passengers who can be heard screaming. No one was harmed in the incident.

The Bandipur forest area is closed from 6 pm to 7 am every day to allow animals to move around without any disturbances.

