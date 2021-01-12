Karnataka Ex-Minister's Son, On The Run For 5 Months, Arrested In Chennai

Aditya Alva was arrested on Monday night in Chennai, based on a tip-off. (File photo)

Aditya Alva, an accused in the high profile drugs case in Karnataka, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Alva, son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva, has been missing for the past five months ever since the state police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers, suppliers and rave party organisers.

He was arrested on Monday night in Chennai, based on a tip-off.

"Absconding accused Aditya Alva has been arrested in Chennai in connection with the drug case registered at cottonpet police station...," a police official said.

Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organisers Viren Khanna, Aditya Agarwal, RTO clerk K Ravishankar, a few Nigerians and several others were arrested already in this connection.

Police launched a crackdown on the drug traffickers, peddlers and consumers after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with drug haul last year.

The trio had told the NCB sleuths that they were supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.