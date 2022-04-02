Country Urgently In Need Of Electoral Reforms, Says Karnataka Speaker

The Karnataka speaker said elections are meant to be a festival of democracy. (File)

The country is in urgent need for electoral reforms as moral values have declined over the years, Karnataka assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Friday.

Speaking during an interaction programme with the youth on steps to be taken for electoral reforms at the town hall in Mangaluru, he said elections are meant to be a festival of democracy, but now polls are filled with corruption amid a decline in moral values.

While change can be brought by amending the present laws, it cannot be implemented without people's cooperation and active involvement, he said.

The challenge is to inculcate moral values in all sections of society to effectively change the electoral process. The government can bring change, but the people should accept the change in a responsible manner, the Speaker said.

Mr Kageri pointed out that an awareness campaign on ‘my vote is not for sale' is essential to bring about reforms. The youth should take the challenge to be the protectors of the system, he said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra was also present on the occasion.

