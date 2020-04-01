Karnataka Chief Minister To Donate 1-Year Salary To Coronavirus Fund

BS Yediyurappa announced that he will donate his one-year salary to fight the coronavirus.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that he will donate his one-year salary to fight the novel coronavirus.

The Chief Minister has also appealed to Ministers, legislators, Members of Parliament, officials and citizens to contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one-year salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona.Thank you," BS Yediyurappa tweeted along with a video message announcing the same.

Mr Yediyurappa on March 25 had appealed to people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Those willing to donate can transfer funds online and also send cheques or DDs to Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19, he had said.