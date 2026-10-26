'DK Shivakumar Behind Rs 600-Crore Plot To Finish Us': HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge conspired to implicate him and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) in a sting operation involving former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

He also alleged Shivakumar orchestrated a Rs 600-crore deal to politically finish off the family of JD(S) founder and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

"It is none other than the incumbent chief minister who ordered that our family be finished off. This chief minister has hatched several conspiracies to finish off our family. One among them is the Rs 600-crore supari (contract killing) deal. There is no doubt whatsoever that he has committed this act. There is absolutely no doubt," the Union minister told reporters.

The Congress has not yet responded to the allegations.

The state government has been diverting the investigation into the sting operation case towards him despite the accused giving clear evidence he had nothing to do with it, Kumaraswamy told reporters after praying at Hassan district's Sri Ranganathaswamy temple.

"We are not afraid of this. Our party has the strength to face it," Kumaraswamy said.

He alleged the government is looking to shield those involved in the operation to deflect attention from the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam.

Kharge had announced that 80 per cent of the investigation into the sting operation had been completed. In response, Kumaraswamy took a swipe, saying 80 per cent of the probe into the sting was complete while 90 per cent of the KPSC scam had already been covered up.

Kumaraswamy rubbished the state home minister's reported remarks that the Union minister's close aides had fled. "Who has fled? Who can flee? What is there against them that they should run away?"

Journalist Rakesh Shetty, Congress leader Krupa Alva and people close to them had allegedly conducted the sting operation, Kumaraswamy said, adding Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra had also named the individuals allegedly involved. Despite this, Shivakumar and Kharge have been trying to shift the blame towards the JD(S), he alleged.

Kumaraswamy said the matter reeks of such a conspiracy that even the Congress's own leader Siddaramaiah had doubts about the investigation.

"Shouldn't the actual culprits be caught for the injustice done to the former chief minister? Instead of tracing the source, they are sitting here targeting the foot soldiers," he said.

He alleged that the 2023 sting operation - conducted in association with Congress workers - had been used as a tool to remove Siddaramaiah from the chief minister's post. According to Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar and several Congress leaders were aware of the developments and demanded to know whose political interests the sting operation was meant to serve.

"I have the strength to fight this conspiracy. We will not let this go easily. We will intensify our agitation if they continue trying to cover up the matter," Kumaraswamy said.