Chest Pain Or Fight With Friends? What Congress Says On Karnataka Lawmaker

The Congress in Karnataka took its MLAs to a resort outside Bengaluru on Friday night in a bid to keep them together. To keep them safe and united against what former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah describes to NDTV as "threats from the BJP".

What occurred on the second night of their stay at the Eagleton resort was certainly not part of the plan. The details of what led to Anand Singh -- one of the missing Congress MLAs who returned to the fold -- being admitted to hospital are still not clear.

It is a fact that Anand Singh did get admitted to Apollo Hospital in Sheshadripuram in Bengaluru early on Sunday morning. And that is where the clarity ends.

The Congress has given different versions of why Mr Singh had to be taken to the hospital.

DK Shivakumar, minister and the party's troubleshooter, began the day by saying, "It is impossible, you saw all of them coming and going together... It is all fake news, nothing is true... Everyone is together... Entire congress party is united."

Mr Shivakumar went so far as to say that Anand Singh was actually in his room at the resort.

It didn't help that soon after that, Mr Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh, a Congress MP, went to the hospital to visit Anand Singh. Mr Suresh said Anand Singh complained of chest pain.

He said, "He came to the hospital at 7 am saying he had chest pain. Some of his relatives are with him. The media is saying he has head injury. He did not say anything about that. I sat with him for 45 minutes. All necessary tests have been done. There is no cause for alarm. There is no head injury. I didn't see any external injuries. He is well and snoring nicely!"

Later, Rizwan Arshad, MLC, said that Anand Singh fell down and hurt himself.

And then Zameer Ahmed, MLA, indicated there had indeed been a physical fight, but implied that nothing should be read into a few blows between "friends".

"Nothing has happened at the resort. They are all friends. Bheema Naik, Ganesh, Anand Singh. Something went wrong among the three. It happens between friends. I saw on TV channels about stitches, but not a single stitch. He is now stable. He is good. Nothing to worry," Zameer Ahmed said.