Centre To Give More Covid Vaccines To Karnataka, Help Meet Vaccination Target: Chief Minister

Basavaraja Bommai said more vaccines will help in vaccinating 5 lakh people daily. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday said that the Centre has agreed to increase the monthly supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the state.

Chief Minister Mr Bommai was briefing the media about his recent meeting with various union ministers in New Delhi.

"The Union minister has assured to supply more vaccines. This would help in our target of vaccinating 5 lakh people daily," said Mr Bommai.

The Chief Minister further said, "We spoke about the National Education Policy 2020 with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and he assured us to come and inaugurate a workshop".

"I have also met Piyush Goyal, to discuss the textile and other industrial policy matters and he assured to provide more facilities for mega textile park and will approve it if the proposal is sent," said Mr Bommai.

"I also met Arun Singh to discuss issues related to the party, and nothing about the portfolios was discussed in the meeting," added Mr Bommai.

When asked about the Mysore alleged gang rape case, Mr Bommai said, "I've spoken to ADGP Pratap Reddy, asking him to take the matter seriously and to investigate it thoroughly. I spoke to Mysore SP to form special teams and whoever will be the culprit, strict legal action to be taken and he also said that they are speaking to the victim and parents and also investigating to nab the culprits".

" I don't endorse the Home minister statement and don't agree with his comment. I have told him to present clarification about his statement, and that's why I have spoken to police officials to report to me directly," added Mr Bommai.