On Camera, Man Rams Bike With Car Over Land Deal In Karnataka

A 26-year-old man allegedly tried to get a businessman killed over a land deal by ramming his car into his two-wheeler. The incident that occurred in Mangaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday morning was captured on CCTV.

Mohammed Shareef, a resident of Palnir, has been arrested in this connection.

Mohan Das Shetty (56) of Mallikatte had a financial dispute with Shareef and his father over a land deal, police said. The accused had invested around Rs 2 crore in the deal, and suspected that he had been cheated, they added.

Around 11 am yesterday, Shareef confronted Shetty near Arya Samaj Road and allegedly snatched his mobile phone.

Shortly after, when Shetty was riding his two-wheeler, Shareef allegedly chased him in his Toyota Innova Crysta. CCTV visuals showed him ramming into his bike from behind at high speed in an alleged attempt to kill him.

The victim is in the hospital in a serious condition, while the accused is set to be produced in court.