Burnt Body Found On Rear Seat Of Car In Karnataka: Report

According to the report, only skeletal remains are found on the rear seat of the car. (Representational)

A totally burnt car with a charred body inside was found in an isolated place at Henaberu in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district, Press Trust of India reported quoting police sources on Wednesday.

The identity of the person has not been established as the body is charred beyond recognition. Only skeletal remains are found on the rear seat of the car behind the driver's seat on Tuesday night.

The chassis of the car and registration plate is also burnt.

A case has been registered at the Byndoor police station. Only investigations will reveal whether it is a suicide or murder, the sources said.

