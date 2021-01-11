'Good News' On Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle Soon: BS Yediyurappa

The cabinet expansion is most likely to take place before January 20 (File)

The much-awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka could take place soon, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa indicated on Sunday after he met top BJP leaders including its chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr Yediyurappa, however, evaded queries on whether he would be able to complete his tenure, as there has been speculation about a possible leadership change in the state following murmurs of discontent in the party.

"On cabinet expansion, there was a detailed discussion. You will get good news soon," the Chief Minister told reporters after an hour-long meeting held at Mr Shah's residence in Delhi during which the state party in-charge, Arun Singh, was also present.

Sources said the cabinet reshuffle is most likely to take place before January 20.

The Chief Minister said this was the "last meeting" to discuss the cabinet expansion and the final names will be cleared as early as possible.

The state can have a total of 34 ministers and has 27 now.

There was a "positive, fruitful and satisfactory discussion. I am happy with the discussion...we will wait for their instructions," he said, adding the central leadership has assured its support.

The cabinet expansion in the state has been on the cards for over a year now, and the delay has led to some unease in the state unit.

The chief minister said he suggested some names and expressed confidence that the central BJP leadership will respond positively.

"A 101 percent this is the last meeting. They are going to clear the names as soon as possible," he said, replying to a query.

Asked if he is confident about completing his tenure as chief minister, BS Yediyurappa replied, "It is a question which only you can answer."

Amid reports of simmering discontentment among a section of legislators on the functioning of the government and certain ministers, the chief minister recently held region wise meetings with party MLAs for two days.

All 118 BJP MLAs have expressed faith in Chief Minister Yediyurappa's leadership, state ministers had said on Tuesday, while asserting that the government was stable.

However, it was not clear if the leadership issue was discussed during Mr Yediyurappa's meetings with senior BJP leaders on Sunday.

Apart from the cabinet expansion, the chief minister said there were discussions also on the upcoming bypolls in the state for one parliamentary and two Assembly seats.

"They asked me to send the names of the candidates at the earliest for clearance," he said, adding the leadership also told him to ensure the party's victory on all three seats.