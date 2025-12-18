BJP vs Congress In Karnataka Over 4,000 Crores In Dues In Free Travel Scheme

Over Rs 4,000 crore in dues remain unpaid to the four state road transport corporations under the Shakti scheme offering free bus travel to all women in Karnataka. A written reply by the Karnataka government during the ongoing winter session revealed the staggering amout and triggered a political storm.

According to data tabled in the Assembly by the Transport Department, the government has not reimbursed the full cost of free bus travel since the scheme's launch on June 11, 2023, even as it stated that around 650 crore beneficiaries have availed free services across Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

Yearly break-up of pending dues:

Rs 1,180.62 crore for 2023-24

Rs 1,170.45 crore for 2024-25

Rs 1,655.40 crore up to November 25, 2025-26

This totals to Rs 4,006.47 crore.

While the government claimed it has released Rs 11,748 crore so far to support the scheme, the acknowledgment of pending funds has raised concerns over the financial health of transport corporations that were already battling losses before the scheme took effect.

BJP Attacks Congress Over Fiscal Mismanagement

The BJP has seized on the revelation to mount an attack against the ruling Congress, accusing it of bankrupting the Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) and endangering public transport infrastructure.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, launched a scathing criticism, stating:

"Karnataka's transport corporations are already experiencing heavy losses. After the guarantee scheme was implemented, losses have increased even more due to the government's failure to reimburse properly. Instead of rescuing the corporations from financial turmoil, the Congress government has pushed them into deeper economic hardship. It is clear the government has failed to lift the RTCs out of losses and has further weakened their financial state."

The Opposition contended that while the government boasts about the success of the Shakti scheme, the burden of sustaining it has been unfairly shifted onto transport corporations, worsening their fiscal position.

Congress Defends Shakti Scheme

The ruling Congress has maintained that the Shakti scheme remains a transformative pro-women initiative and has led to a significant increase in public transport usage.

The government has assured that dues will be cleared soon.

Speaking on the issue, Transport minister Ramalinga said, "We have paid over Rs 11,000 crore under the scheme and we have given loans to the RTCs. This pending amount also will be cleared, these schemes are aimed at women empowerment, but the BJP is anti-women that's why they are unnecessarily raising these issues."