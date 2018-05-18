NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
BJP's Bluff Called Out By Supreme Court: Rahul Gandhi On Karnataka Government Formation

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in Karnataka Assembly, was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government.

Karnataka | | Updated: May 18, 2018 18:08 IST
Rahul Gandhi said today that the Supreme Court called out the "bluff" of the BJP in Karnataka

New Delhi:  Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said the Supreme Court order on floor test in Karnataka was a vindication of the party's stand that the governor acted "unconstitutionally".

In a Tweet, Mr Gandhi said that the court has called out BJP's "bluff" of forming a government even without the numbers and alleged that the party will now resort to using money and muscle power to "steal" the mandate.

"Today's Supreme Court order, vindicates our stand that Governor Vajubhai Vala acted unconstitutionally," Mr Gandhi wrote on Twitter. He also said that the party has been stopped legally from forming their government as they do not have the numbers.

"The BJP's bluff that it will form the government, even without the numbers, has been called out by the court. Stopped legally, they will now try money and muscle, to steal the mandate," he said.
 
In a historic pre-dawn hearing, the top court had yesterday cleared the last-minute hurdle created by the Congress-JD(S) combine for the BJP's ambitious surge in southern India by paving the way for Mr Yeddyurappa to be sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka.
 

Rahul GandhiKarnataka Government FormationSupreme Court
