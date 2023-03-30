'BJP Will Get Clear Majority': BS Yediyurappa On Karnataka Elections

He further said that everyone will come to know who will form the government soon.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa today said that BJP will get an absolute majority in Karnataka assembly elections and added that Congress is making false allegations because they are corrupted.

Addressing a press briefing, he said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, we'll come back to power. Congress is corrupted and that's why they're making false allegations of 40% commission and such others, these things will be kept away by voters."

"Only BJP has leaders like Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, who are welcomed in a large manner by the people of Karnataka. So BJP will 100 per cent win with a clear majority in the state", he said.

Mr Yediyurappa added that lakhs of people gathered in the road shows, Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra and other public events organized by BJP and this gives a clear message.

"I have already spoken to Amit Shah. MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been asked to be present and work in their respective constituencies. A parliamentary committee meeting will also be held in Bengaluru soon", said Mr Yediyurappa at the press briefing

Former Chief Minister also said, "It's for the first time in the history of the state, the reservation was announced on the basis of social background and through this social justice has been served to all."

"When I was in power I started the Tanda development board, I made tandas revenue villages. I'm also very much satisfied with the schemes which I announced - the 'Bhagyalakshmi' Yojana and bicycle scheme. I also gave supporting prices to milk producers. And like that we have given many welfare schemes for the people", he added.

He said, "Our high command will announce candidates soon. All our leaders, MPs and also myself will travel across the state to meet people. Sumalatha from Mandya has also announced her support to BJP."

He also slammed at Congress and said, "I ask congress leadership who is your leader, can Rahul Gandhi equalise PM Narendra Modi? Congress leaders are daydreaming of becoming CM, but they cannot win more than 60-70 seats."

Mr Yediyurappa further said that everyone will come to know who will form the government soon.

"You have seen how people supporting PM Modi and Amit Shah gathered when they came to the state. When PM came to Shivamogga, 2 lakh people were returned by the security because there was no space", he said.

He added that PM's international fame will help BJP in the elections and said that India's development started only after 2014. Railways, roads, airports, hospitals and many other people-friendly schemes were being announced and people are benefitting from them.

"PM's every announcement reaches people directly. PM and Bommai government are providing many good facilities for the people. Our honesty gives us more than we expect", he said.

On the reservation issue, Mr Yediyurappa said, "we have not cheated the Muslim community, we have brought them to EWS, no reservation can be given on the basis of religious background. We will try to convince them, we will speak to them, there is some miscommunication."

Adding to it, he said, "I want to ask Congress leaders, why do you think that you'll come to power, then how will you restructure the reservation issue. Let them decide when they are in opposition, let DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah think that."

