DK Shivakumar Says No To Jewellery Question In Caste Survey, BJP Reacts

The Congress government's ongoing socio-economic and educational survey in Karnataka has come under sharp attack from the Opposition after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declined to answer some questions asked by enumerators.

The survey began in Bengaluru city limits yesterday, and officials visited the house of the deputy chief minister to seek his answers.

During the exercise, Shivakumar was seen telling the enumerators that he will not answer a few questions, one of them included the jewellery he owned. He was then heard telling the officials to stay away from asking too many personal questions.

"I have instructed the officers not to ask questions about how many chickens, sheep, gold items, watches, or other personal possessions people have. I have also told them to avoid personal questions. Let's see how they conduct the survey. There is no reason for anyone to object; many had raised objections to the previous survey, which is why we decided to conduct a new one. Everyone must participate," Shivakumar told reporters today.

Both the BJP and JD(S) have cited Shivakumar's reluctance as evidence of what they call the government's "confused and poorly planned" exercise.

"Looking at DK Shivakumar's reaction yesterday, it is clear that the caste census being conducted in the name of a social and educational survey is creating confusion by the day. People are being asked around 60 questions, and it has caused unrest across communities," state BJP chief BY Vijayendra told reporters in Mysuru.

He alleged the government launched the survey in haste without adequate preparation.

"There has also been criticism about including differently abled persons for enumeration work. I don't understand why the government and the chief minister are in such a hurry. There are even talks within Congress circles about an October or November revolution and people are wondering if this survey has any political connection to that," Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra said the BJP supports efforts aimed at social, educational, and economic justice but criticised the timing and method of the survey.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced a historic decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. There was no need to create such confusion in our state in the meantime," he added.

The socio-economic survey being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes began on September 22 and will continue till October 7.