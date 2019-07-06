Awarded Athlete Anju Bobby George Joins BJP Amid Party Membership Drive

Anju Bobby George joined the BJP in the presence of Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa.

India's first athletics medalist at the World Championship Anju Bobby George joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

She joined the BJP in the presence of Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa. The party's membership drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in Varanasi.

Ms George was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award by Government of India in 2003 for her achievements in the field of Sports.

The BJP has launched a membership drive with an aim to increase the number of its members by 20 per cent.

