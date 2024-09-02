As BJPs Membership Drive Starts, PM Modi's Old Picture Of Blood Donation Surfaces

A picture of a young Narendra Modi participating in a blood donation drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) massive membership drive on Monday by enrolling himself as the party's first member.

Amid BJP's massive membership drive, an old and undated picture of PM Modi shared by 'Modi Archive' has become the talking point on social media, eliciting people's interest and also evoking reactions on how he has always led from the front.

'Modi Archive', a popular social media handle on X, claims to narrate the journey of PM Modi through archival pictures, videos and newspaper clips.

On Monday, it shared the picture of a young Narendra Modi participating in a blood donation drive.

Captaining the picture, it wrote, "BJP worker Narendra Modi rolling up his sleeves for a blood donation drive organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha."

"Leading by example, since day one," it added.

Meanwhile, the 'Sangathan Parv' held at BJP headquarters to launch the membership drive was attended by the top party brass on Monday, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and many other BJP ministers, leaders and party functionaries.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that the BJP is the only party that is expanding its work by strictly following the democratic process and is continuously working towards making itself capable of realising people's hopes and aspirations.

"This membership drive is not just a ritual, it's an extension of our family. It is an ideological and emotional movement," the Prime Minister said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda expressed confidence that the party will cross the 10 crore milestone in terms of numbers, a feat it achieved back in 2014.

Earlier in the day, the BJP also unveiled a phone number - 8800002024. A missed call on this number would enable the leaders, workers and volunteers to become a party member.

The NaMo App is another route via which leaders and workers can attain party membership and renew their association with the BJP.



