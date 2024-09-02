'BJP Only Party That Follows Democracy,' Says PM Modi At BJP Membership Drive Launch

"BJP is not only the world's largest political party but also the most democratic party," he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the BJP's 2024 membership drive by renewing his membership. The new membership drive was launched here with PM Modi getting the certificate for the renewal of his membership from BJP president JP Nadda.

Speaking at the launch of BJP's 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024,' Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP is not only the biggest party of the world but is also a unique party.

"BJP is not only the world's largest political party but also the most democratic party. No other party conducts its membership drive with such transparency and honesty as the BJP," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said BJP stands out as the most credible political party in the world.

"Modiji has made sure that even if we dream big, our promises to people must always remain in alignment with what we are capable of delivering. We must be able to translate our promises into actions. This is why the BJP stands out as the most credible political party in the world. We don't do politics for the sake of forming govt, but to form an empowered society," he said.

As part of membership drive existing BJP members also need to renew their membership. The membership drive will culminate in the election of new party president.

In his remarks, BJP chief and Union Health Minister expressed confidence that the membership drive will cross over 10- crore mark.

"Seeing your enthusiasm and the love of people of India for PM Modi as well as their faith in the BJP, I can confidently say that the Sadasyata Abhiyan this time will also cross 10 crore again," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)