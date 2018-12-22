Karnataka Busy With Cabinet Expansion As Dalits Being 'Enslaved': Amit Shah

Amit Shah called on his BJP workers to help those in distress. (File photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday expressed shock over 52 people from Dalit and tribal communities being allegedly "enslaved" in Karnataka, citing a news report and said the Congress-JD(S) government in the state was "busy with cabinet expansion".

He called on his party workers to help those in distress.

"Shocking that members from Dalit & Tribal communities were enslaved and made to suffer in the most inhuman conditions, but the Congress-JDS govt is busy with cabinet expansion! People are watching. I urge our karyakartas to help the people in distress," Mr Shah said in a tweet.

According to the news report, 52 people from the two communities, including 16 women and four children, were enslaved and forced to work for 19 hours a day without wages.

When these people protested, they were beaten up and the women were sexually harassed, it said.