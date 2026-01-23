Video: UP Man Hides In Box At Girlfriend's House, Comes Out Gasping For Air

They say love is blind. But in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, love almost cost the life of a young man who came to his girlfriend's place just seven houses away from where he lives.

The woman out of desperation hid her boyfriend in a box (trunk) for 45 minutes to avoid being caught by her aunt, the police said.

On Friday morning, after her family members had gone to work, sensing an opportunity, the woman called her boyfriend to her place, the police said. He lives nearby, seven houses away. The man reached her house by afternoon.

Soon, the aunt who lives in an adjacent building thought she heard some noise coming from the woman's room in the other house. She told the police she suspected someone had come.

She went there and knocked on the door. The woman panicked. According to the police, she told them that she made her boyfriend hide in a large iron box (trunk) and locked it. After that she opened the door calmly and met her aunt.

The aunt, however, was not convinced. The police said she locked the main gate and called the woman's mother and brother home.

"I saw him going inside. He can't just disappear into thin air," the aunt said.

The woman's family members arrived and soon all of them began searching for the man. They looked inside cupboards, under the beds, on the roof, but found no one.

Some 45 minutes had passed by then since the time the woman's aunt knocked on the door. Suddenly, the family heard the sound of a metal box being hit with an object repeatedly, in what was actually the man's attempt to get out.

The woman refused to give the trunk's key saying her clothes were in there.

The family then called the police, who arrived in no time. The police's presence in the house finally gave enough reasons for the woman to open the box, her family said.

Hands trembling, she opened the box, and out came her boyfriend drenched in sweat and gasping for fresh air. He seemed like he would faint. A video taken that very moment shows even the policemen burst out laughing.

But it was no fun for the family members, who tried to grab the man and thrash him. The police intervened and did not let it happen.

"Sir, take this man away, and take this woman too, and put them both in jail," the woman's mother is heard saying.

The police took the two away. Later, a police officer said the man has been charged with "disturbing peace" and more serious action would be taken if the woman's family files a complaint.