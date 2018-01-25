"Padmaavat": Fringe Outfit Announces Bounty On Deepika Padukone's Nose Earlier, a Meerut resident from the Kshatriya community had announced a bounty of Rs 5 crore on the heads of film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone for allegedly "wrongfully portraying" queen Padmini in the film "Padmaavat".

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The fringe group also demanded a ban on "Padmaavat" Kanpur: A fringe outfit in Kanpur on Wednesday announced a cash reward for anyone chopping off actor Deepika Padukone's nose amid the violence over release of multi-crore film "Padmaavat".



"We have collected a bounty of crores of rupees from Kanpurites to be given as reward to anyone who will bring the chopped off nose of Deepika Padukone," fringe group Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha president Gajendra Singh Rajawat said.



Earlier, a Meerut resident from the Kshatriya community had announced a bounty of Rs 5 crore on the heads of film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone for allegedly "wrongfully portraying" queen Padmini in the film "Padmaavat".



Earlier in the day, activists of the fringe group also staged dharna at Shikshak Park seeking ban on the movie. They also threatened theatre owners that their property would be vandalised.



To prevent any untoward incident, security has been beefed up in and around all the malls and cinema halls, Senior Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Kumar said.



