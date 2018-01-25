'Padmaavat': Fringe Outfit Announces Bounty On Deepika Padukone's Nose

"We have collected a bounty of crores of rupees from Kanpurites to be given as reward to anyone who will bring the chopped off nose of Deepika Padukone," fringe group Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha president Gajendra Singh Rajawat said.
Earlier, a Meerut resident from the Kshatriya community had announced a bounty of Rs 5 crore on the heads of film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone for allegedly "wrongfully portraying" queen Padmini in the film "Padmaavat".
To prevent any untoward incident, security has been beefed up in and around all the malls and cinema halls, Senior Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Kumar said.