2-Year-Old Among 5 Burnt To Death In Fire In Hut In UP

Preliminary probe suggested that a short circuit caused the fire.

A couple and their three children were killed when a fire broke out in their hut in Haramau village here early Sunday, police said. A woman also sustained serious burns in the blaze.

Preliminary probe suggested that a short circuit caused the fire that broke out when the family was sleeping.

The dead were identified as Satish (27), a labourer, his wife Kajal (24), their sons Sunny (7), Sandeep (4) and daughter Gudia (2), Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) BBGTS Murthy said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident and directed district officials to ensure the injured get proper treatment.