Class 8 Boy, In 37th Letter To PM, Asks For Father's Job To Be Given Back

Class 8 student wrote letter to PM Modi urging him to reinstate his father at job

A Class 8 student in Uttar Pradesh on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reinstate his father at the Uttar Pradesh Stock Exchange (UPSE). This was his 37th letter to PM Modi.

In his letter, Sarthak Tripathi not only wrote about the problems that his family was facing due to his father's job loss but also requested PM Modi to reinstate his father in his job. He said that his father was forced out of job from UPSE.

The 13-year-old has been writing to PM Modi since 2016, but he has not received any response to his previous 36 letters.

In his letter he said, "I have heard the slogan -- Modi hai toh mumkin hai. That is why I request you (PM Modi) to please hear me out once."

He said that he had requested PM Modi to help his father, who was asked to leave his job from the UPSE by some people.

He wishes that those who have done wrong to his father must be brought to justice as per the law of the land.