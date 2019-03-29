Your Chance To Intern With NDTV For Election 2019

Jobs | | Updated: March 29, 2019 16:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
Your Chance To Intern With NDTV For Election 2019

It's finally here!

India votes from April 11 and this is your chance to work with the country's leading channel for elections - NDTV. Intern with us till May 31, 2019.

Please contact mohitv@ndtv.com if you are in second year of college/first year of Masters. Student ID mandatory.

The internship promises to be high energy, full of excitement and totally worth it.

NDTV: The channel for elections



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

NDTVIntern with NDTV

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BudgamRail Vikas Nigam IPOPulwamaP RajagopalElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsLemon SyrupTejashwi YadavCongress ListWhatsAppMIUI 11

................................ Advertisement ................................