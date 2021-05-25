Uttar Pradesh: Registration Begins For New Exam System For Group 'C' Posts

UPSSSC has begun the preliminary eligibility test registration for group 'C' posts.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board (UPSSSC) has begun the registration for the preliminary eligibility test (PET) for group 'C' posts. Application forms are available on the official website of the Board. Candidates can fill and submit the same on or before June 21.

Apply Online

In November 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided that selection to non-gazetted group 'C' posts will be held in two tiers; there will be a preliminary exam and a main exam.

UPSSSC conducts exams for selection to group 'C' posts.

Prior to this, there was only a single exam for selection to these posts.

Now a preliminary test will be held to shortlist the candidate for the main examination, Additional Chief Secretary (Appointment and Personnel) Mukul Singhal had said when the announcement was first made.

The syllabus of the exam was released on February 20.

Candidates between 18-40 years of age who have passed matriculation are eligible for this exam.

The validity of the marks obtained in the preliminary eligibility test will remain valid for a period of 1 year from the date of publication of the result.

