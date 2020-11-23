UP Government Modifies Exam System For Selection To Group C Posts

Candidates seeking employment on the Uttar Pradesh government's non-gazetted Group C posts will now have to undertake a preliminary test to qualify for the main examination for the appointment.

The examination system was amended by an executive order issued by the government, said an official statement on Saturday. The examination to fill Group C posts is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

The candidates till recently had to take only one examination for the appointment.

Additional Chief Secretary (Appointment and Personnel) Mukul Singhal in a letter to UPSSSC secretary said now a new system of the twin-level examination will come in place.

Now a preliminary test will be held to shortlist the candidate for the main examination, he said.

