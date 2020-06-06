National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Exam Notice Next Week

UPSC: Application submission process for the second NDA & NA exam will be open till June 30.

The notification of the NDA & NA exam will be released on June 10. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the exam details on its website upsc.gov.in. The exam is held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy (NA) Course. The exam is twice a year. However, this year the UPSC will conduct the exam only once.

"A common examination for both NDA & NA Exam (I) and NDA & NA Exam (II), 2020 will be held on 06.09.2020," the UPSC has said.

NDA & NA (I) exam notice was released on January 8 and the exam was scheduled to be held on April 19. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic the exam was postponed.

UPSC will also notify the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam details on June 10. The exam will be held on October 16.

While NDA & NA exam will be held in a single day, the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam will be held in three days.

UPSC has revised its annual exam calendar 2020. The exams will begin in September.

