UPSC To Release Indian Economic, Statistical Service Notice Next Week

UPSC will notify Indian Economic, Statistical Service exams next week

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam 2020 next week. UPSC released the revised recruitment calendar today and notified that the IES/ISS exam notification which had been deferred earlier due to covid-19 crisis will be released on June 10, 2020.

As per the revised calendar, IES/ISS exam 2020 application process will begin on June 10 and conclude on June 30, 2020. The preliminary examination for Economic and Statistical Services will begin on October 16, 2020 and will be held over 3 days.

An applicant for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Master's degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics from a recognized university. For Indian Statistical Service, the applicant must have obtained a Bachelor's degree with Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics.

As for age limit, the applicant must not be younger than 21 years and older than 30 years.

The selection process will constitute a written exam, followed by a viva-voce for short-listed candidates. The written exam will be held for six papers carrying a maximum of 1000 marks. Viva-voce will be of 200 marks.

