UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Result Released. Check Here

UPSC ESE results have been released on the official portal of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

New Delhi:

Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the UPSC engineering services examination 2020 results today. The UPSC ESE results have been released on the official portal of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC ESE result have been released on the basis of the result of the written part of the engineering services (preliminary) examination held by the Commission on January 5, 2020. The ESE result have been released on the official website roll number wise.

The preliminary exam's Paper I covers topics from General Studies and Engineering Aptitude and it was of 2 hours' duration and carried 200 marks in total while the paper II is Engineering Discipline Paper. It consists of 150 questions with a total of 300 marks.

The  candidates  declared  qualified  are  required  to  appear  at  the  engineering  services  (Main)  to be held on June 28, 2020. 

The candidates may download their UPSC ESE Main admit cards from the  Commission's  Website  around  3  weeks  before  the  commencement  of  the  Engineering  Services  (Main)  Examination,  2020.  

"Candidates  are  also  informed  that  marks  and  cut‐off  marks  of  Engineering  Services  (Preliminary)  Examination,  2020  will  be  uploaded  on  the  Commission's website i.e., https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of Engineering Services  Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of Engineering Services Examination, 2020. No request for change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main)  Examination, 2020 will be entertained under any circumstances," the UPSC said in its results statement.

