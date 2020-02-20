UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Result Released. Check Here

UPSC Engineering Service Prelims result: UPSC ESE results have been released at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the UPSC engineering services examination 2020 results today. The UPSC ESE results have been released on the official portal of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC ESE result have been released on the basis of the result of the written part of the engineering services (preliminary) examination held by the Commission on January 5, 2020. The ESE result have been released on the official website roll number wise.

UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Result

The preliminary exam's Paper I covers topics from General Studies and Engineering Aptitude and it was of 2 hours' duration and carried 200 marks in total while the paper II is Engineering Discipline Paper. It consists of 150 questions with a total of 300 marks.

The candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the engineering services (Main) to be held on June 28, 2020.

The candidates may download their UPSC ESE Main admit cards from the Commission's Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020.

"Candidates are also informed that marks and cut‐off marks of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e., https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of Engineering Services Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of Engineering Services Examination, 2020. No request for change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020 will be entertained under any circumstances," the UPSC said in its results statement.

Click here for more Jobs News