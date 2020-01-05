UPSC Engineering Service Exam (ESE) 2020 Paper Analysis

UPSC will conclude prelim stage for Engineering Service Exam (ESE) 2020 today

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has concluded paper I of the preliminary stage of Engineering Services Examination (ESE). The paper I was of 2 hours' duration and carried 200 marks in total. The preliminary exam will conclude with Paper II. Paper I covers topics from General Studies and Engineering Aptitude. The Commission, now, is in the process of conducting the paper II of the preliminary Engineering Services Examination.

We spoke to Mr. MN Ramesh, Academic Head for GATE and ESE Exams at Gradeup, about the nature and difficulty-level of the paper I of the exam.

Mr. Ramesh said that the exam was Easy to Moderate and the exam was easier in comparison to last year's question paper. This time around the questions from Engineering Drawing and Ethics were less in comparison to last year.

This year the number of questions from General Principles of Design, Drawing, Importance of Safety, ICT and Ethics was more. Twenty percent of questions were from Standard Quality and Engineering Mathematics.

In paper I, any candidate who was able to solve 35-40 questions with accuracy stands a chance to clear the exam.

The Commission will conclude the exam for paper II at 5 pm. Paper II is Engineering Discipline Paper. It consists of 150 questions with a total of 300 marks. Candidates get three hours to solve Paper 2.

