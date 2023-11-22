UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 Released, Here's How To Check

UPSC ESE Final Result 2023: Those who took the exam can check the results at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (UPSC ESE) 2023. Those who took the examination can check the results on the official website upsc.gov.in. The written test took place in June 2023, and the Personality Test interviews were conducted in September-November 2023. Candidates who successfully cleared both stages have received recommendations for appointments to various services or positions within the relevant ministries/departments.



UPSC ESE Final Result 2023: Steps To Check

Navigate to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Locate and click on the UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 link displayed on the homepage.

A new PDF file will open, allowing candidates to review the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The final result recommends the appointment of 401 candidates across various disciplines. This includes 178 for civil engineering, 46 for mechanical engineering, 64 for electrical engineering, and 113 for electronics and telecommunication engineering. For additional information, candidates can refer to the UPSC official website.

UPSC ESE Final Result 2023: The Top 10 performers

Roll numbers | Names

0800507 Vineet Jain

1501519 Sudhanshu Singh

0804238 Suban Kumar Mishra

0803755 Avantika Rathore

0804354 Pradeep Kumar

1101811 Aditya Prakash Sharma

3600097 Devendra Sahu

0805861 Anant Yadav

0804150 Surya Kant Sharma

0402098 Vijay Dixit

In accordance with the official notice, candidates whose results are provisionally kept pending will not receive appointment offers until the Commission verifies their original documents, awaited from such candidates, and clears their provisional status. The provisional status of these candidates remains valid for three months from the result declaration date, as stated in the notice. Failure to submit documents within the stipulated timeframe will result in the cancellation of their candidature, and no further communication will be entertained.

Helpline numbers

For any queries, candidates can reach out to the examination authorities. The Commission has provided helpline numbers for candidates' convenience. Candidates may contact the 'Facilitation Counter' near the Examination Hall Building in person or over the telephone at Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125.

Mark sheets will be released soon

The UPSC will upload the mark sheets of the selected candidates within 15 days from the result declaration date.



Check UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 Here

