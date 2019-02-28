UPSC ESE Result 2019: Engineering Services Prelims Result Released; Check Here

UPSC ESE Result 2019: IES Prelims Result Released @ Upsc.gov.in; Check Here

ESE Prelims result 2019: UPSC has released the ESE result or Engineering Services Examination result on the official website of the commission. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Prelims results on the official website, upsc.gov.in, based on the written part of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 held by the Commission on January 6, 2019. The list of candidates whose ESE result has been declared today qualified for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019.

UPSC ESE result 2019: Check IES Prelims result here

Check IES Prelims result here

The candidature of these candidates is purely provisional at all the stages of the Examination subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions, said the result notification from UPSC.

The candidates declared qualified are required to appear in the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019 to be held on June 30, 2019.

The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Railways and the Examination Notice No.01/2019 dated 26.09.2018 issued by the Commission, which is available on its Website.

The candidates may download their admit cards from the Commission's Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019.

Candidates are also informed that marks and cut-off marks of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e., https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of Engineering Services Examination, 2019 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of Engineering Services Examination, 2019.

"No request for change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019 will be entertained under any circumstances," the IES result notification said.

Click here for more Jobs News

