UPSC ESE Result 2019: Engineering Services Prelims Result Released; Check Here

UPSC ESE result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Prelims results on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Jobs | | Updated: February 28, 2019 15:30 IST
ESE Prelims result 2019: UPSC has released the ESE result or Engineering Services Examination result on the official website of the commission. The Union  Public  Service  Commission  (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Prelims results on the official website, upsc.gov.in, based on the  written  part  of  the  Engineering  Services  (Preliminary)  Examination,  2019  held  by  the  Commission  on  January 6,  2019. The list of candidates whose ESE result has been declared today qualified for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019. 

UPSC ESE result 2019: Check IES Prelims result here

Check IES Prelims result here

The  candidature  of  these  candidates is  purely  provisional at all  the  stages  of  the  Examination  subject  to  satisfying  the  prescribed  eligibility  conditions, said the result notification from UPSC.  

The candidates declared qualified are required to appear in the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019 to be held on June 30, 2019. 

The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to  the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Railways  and  the  Examination  Notice  No.01/2019  dated  26.09.2018  issued  by  the  Commission,  which is available on its Website. 

The candidates may download their admit cards from the Commission's Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019.  

Candidates are also informed  that marks and cut-off  marks  of  Engineering  Services  (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e., https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of Engineering Services Examination, 2019 is over i.e. after the declaration of  final result of Engineering Services Examination, 2019. 

"No request for change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019 will be entertained under any circumstances," the IES result notification said.

Click here for more Jobs News
 

 

