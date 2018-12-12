Engineering Services Exam (Prelims) 2019: UPSC Releases Admit Card

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2019: Know How To Download

For the Engineering Services Exam (prelims), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards. The exam will be held on January 6. Candidates can download the admit card online at upsc.gov.in. 'Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately,' said the Commission. Separate admit cards have been issued by UPSC for the scribes. Admit card should be carried to the exam hall along with photo ID card, details of which have been given by the candidate in the application form.

Even after the prelims exam is over, candidates should retain the admit card, till the declaration of final result, for further selection processes.

This year, for the first time, UPSC had allowed candidates to withdraw their applications. The Commission had allowed this facility after considering the requests from candidates to cancel their candidature after the registration process.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on June 30.

UPSC conducts the Engineering Services Exam annually for recruitment to services/ posts under Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

