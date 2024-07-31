Advertisement

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2024 Released, Check Steps To Access

UPSC ESE Main Result 2024: The main written examination was conducted on June 23 in two shifts: the first from 9am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

UPSC ESE Main Result 2024: Those who cleared the main exam will have to appear for the personality test.
UPSC ESE Main Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Main Result 2024. Those who took the exam can check their roll numbers on the official website.

The main written examination was conducted on June 23 in two shifts: the first from 9am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Those who cleared the main exam will have to appear for the personality test.

The status of these candidates is provisional, contingent upon their complete eligibility. Candidates must present the original documents verifying their age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (if applicable), etc., during the Personality Test.

UPSC ESE Main Result 2024: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.
  • Select the UPSC ESE Main Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open, allowing candidates to check their roll numbers.
  • Download and print a copy for future reference.

All candidates who have cleared the main examination must complete the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be available on the Commission's website soon.

According to the official notice, the interview schedule will be announced to candidates in due course. The exact interview date will be communicated through an e-Summon Letter, and the roll number-wise interview schedule will also be posted on the Commission's website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 167 vacant positions within the organisation.

Candidates can visit the official UPSC website for more details.

Comments

