UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2024 Result Declared, Check Steps To Download

UPSC CMS 2024 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results by visiting the official website.

The CMSE 2024 was held on July 14 to recruit 827 medical officers in various government departments. The notification states, “On the basis of the result of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024 held on July 14, the candidates with the undermentioned roll numbers have qualified for the interview/personality Test.”

CMSE Result 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

Select the CMSE result 2024 link on the homepage.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result.

Take a printout for future reference.

The examination was conducted in two shifts: the first shift started at 9.30am and ended at 11.30am, while the second shift was from 2pm to 4pm. Each paper consisted of 40 questions, each worth 250 marks, and the examination lasted for two hours. Paper I included General Medicine and Paediatrics with a total of 120 questions — 96 from General Medicine and 24 from Paediatrics. Paper II covered Surgery, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, and Preventive and Social Medicine.

Selection Process

The UPSC CMS 2024 exam selection process comprises two phases:

Written Exam: 500 marks, consisting of two papers, each worth 250 marks. Each paper is allocated two hours. Personality Test: 100 marks for those who qualify based on the merit list from the written examination.

"The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission's website before filling up the online DAF and submit the same online along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc," the official notice specifies.

The interview schedule for candidates who have qualified for the personality test and submitted their DAF will be posted on the Commission's website in due course. The specific interview date will be communicated to the candidates via an e-Summon Letter. Candidates are advised to regularly check the Commission's website for updates.