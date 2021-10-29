UPSC Prelims Result 2021: Civil Services Prelims Results Published. Check Here

UPSC Civil Services result 2021 for the prelims examination has been released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC prelims result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 held on October 10, 2021. The Commission has released the list of candidates with the roll numbers who have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. The UPSC prelims results are available on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Prelims Results 2021: Check here

Check UPSC prelims results 2021 from the official link given here:

UPSC Prelims Results 2021 Direct Link

"The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission," a statement from the Commission said.

The Commission has also said the marks, cut off marks and answer keys of UPSC prelims 2021 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

"The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned Examination on all working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the Facilitation Counter," the statement said.

The Commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

