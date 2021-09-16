UPSC Prelims Admit Card Released. Direct Link Here

UPSC Civil Services prelims exam admit card has been released on upsc.gov.in

UPSC prelims admit card: The UPSC has released the admit card for Civil Services preliminary exam. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC prelims admit card on the official webiste of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC admit card link for the prelims examination will be available to download till October 10, 2021.

The UPSC had postponed the Civil Services preliminary exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The exam will be held on October 10, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had said in a notification.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Candidates may check the UPSC admit card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately.

Candidates may mention their Name, Roll Number, Registration ID, Name and Year of the examination in all the correspondence with the UPSC.

Candidates should bring the UPSC admit card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the admit card, in each session to secure admission to examination hall. E-admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2021, the Commission said in a notification.

Entry into the examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the schedule commencement of the examination i.e. 09:20 AM for the forenoon session and 02:20 PM for the afternoon session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry, the Commission said.

"Candidates are advised to enter the Examination Venue well in time for frisking. Candidates should note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card," it added.

