UPSC Postpones Preference Submission For Civil Services Main Qualifiers

UPSC Postpones Preference Submission For Civil Services Main Qualifier

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the dates for the submission of post preference for Civil Services Main qualified candidates. Earlier the commission had announced that the submission of the post preference and cadre preference will begin from December 21, 2018 and end on January 3, 2019. The dates have been postponed and now the process will begin on January 8, 2019 and end on January 21, 2019.

More than 1900 candidates have qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Main examination this year. The candidates now need to submit order of preference for participating Services and order of preference for Zone(s)/State(s) Cadre for (IAS/IPS).

The link to submit post and cadre preference will be activated on the commission's official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the Main examination will now appear in Personality Test. Admit cards for the personality test will be released, in January, on UPSC portal. The interview will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Meanwhile in another news, in its road map for 75th year of Independence, NITI Aayog has suggested that the upper age limit for Civil Services entrants be reduced to 27 years for general category candidates. The government think tank has suggested a nine-point reform policy to streamline the hiring process and service terms.

