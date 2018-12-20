NITI Aayog Recommends Reducing Upper Age Limit For Civil Services Exam

Civil Services Exam: Reduce Upper Age Limit To 27 Years, Recommends Niti Aayog

'The upper age limit for the civil services should be brought down to 27 years for the general category,' recommends the NITI Aayog. In its report the policy think tank of the government has emphasized major reforms in Civil Services recruitment. It has suggested a nine-point reform policy to eliminate elements of arbitrariness in the hiring process and service terms. It also focuses on promoting an officer-oriented culture among the cadre. 'Service conditions for employees of autonomous bodies need to be regulated and harmonized,' it said.

It suggested implementing the new age limit in a phased manner by 2022-2023.

The 'recommendations' on upper age limit have always been the bone of contention between the aspirants and the government. At present the upper age limit, for candidates belonging to general category, is 32 years.

In 2005 and again in 2009, the second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) under the Chairmanship of Shri Veerappa Moily was constituted and a total of 1519 recommendations were submitted to the government. The second ARC had recommended the upper age limit for general category candidates to be 25 years, for OBC candidates to be 28 years.

'...the demands on the civil service continue to grow with the ambitious programmes of the government,' it said demanding an institutional mechanism to monitor the recommendations of the second ARC.

Click here for more Jobs News