UPSC NDA 2 Result Released. Check Here

UPSC NDA result 2019: The UPSC NDA 2 result has been released at upsc.gov.in.

NDA 2 result 2019: Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination result held on November 17, 2019. The UPSC NDA 2 result has been released on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. Based on the NDA result released today and also the interview to be held by the SSB, candidates will be selected for various courses.

Candidates with the names and roll numbers provided on the Commission page have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the NDA for the 144th course and for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2020, according to a statement from the UPSC.

UPSC NDA result 2019: Check here

National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination (II), 2019 written result (with name)

National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination (II), 2019 written result (with roll numbers)

According to a notification accompanying the UPSC NDA result, the candidature of all the candidates whose names or roll numbers are shown in the lists is provisional.

"In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, "candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result," the Commission said.

The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates of SSB interview which will be communicated on registered e-mail ID.

"Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.

The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission's website within fifteen from the date of publication of final result (i.e. today).

Click here for more Jobs News

