Indian Army: Reporting Date For NDA-144 Course Anytime After October 1

NDA-144 reporting dates for candidates is likely any time after 01 Oct 20: Indian Army

For the 144th course of National Defence Academy (NDA), selected candidates may be asked to report anytime after October 1, the Indian Army has said. "NDA-144 reporting dates for candidates is likely any time after 01 Oct 20 with reduced joining time after declaration of UPSC results. Potential successful candidates to ensure COVID-19 precautions as mandated," it has notified on its website.

For the NDA-144th course and Naval Academy's (NA) 106th course, it has asked the Class 12th candidates to submit self-attested copies of marksheet and certificates. "All 12th appearing candidates of NDA-144 & NA 106 are requested to forward self attested 12th mark sheet and passing certificate through feedback query," it has also notified.

The examination for selection to these courses was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on November 17 and the result was declared in December. The courses were scheduled to commence on July 2. It was however delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The exam for admission to 145th and 146th course in NDA and 107th and 108th course in NA will be held on September 6. The UPSC will conduct the NDA, NA exam. The exams are held twice a year, in April and in September. However, this year the April exam could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic. The combined exam will be held on September 6.

For these candidates, the Indian Army has said, "all candidates who are yet to appear for NDA-145 & NA-107 examination scheduled on 06 Sep 20 and have not received the roll no for the examination are requested to fill TES-44 online application after issue of admit card for NDA-145 & NA-107 examination."

Click here for more Jobs News