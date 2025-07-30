Lieutenant Colonel, Soldier Killed As Boulder Hits Military Vehicle In Ladakh

A Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army is among two soldiers killed after a military vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a massive boulder in forward areas of Ladakh.

Three other army officers have also been injured in the incident, officials said.

Army said Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance-Dafadar Daljeet Singh were killed in the line of duty when a boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh.

GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and All Ranks salute Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh, who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in #Ladakh on 30 Jul 2025 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.@adgpi... pic.twitter.com/aVSBMJzxxe — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) July 30, 2025

Officials said the vehicle was hit by the boulder when an Army convoy was moving from Durbuk to Chongtash in Ladakh today morning.

The Lieutenant Colonel and a jawan died on the spot and two major rank officers and a captain are seriously injured.

The injured have been shifted to Army hospital in Leh.