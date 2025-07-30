Advertisement
Lieutenant Colonel, Soldier Killed As Boulder Hits Military Vehicle In Ladakh

Officials said the vehicle was hit by the boulder when an Army convoy was moving from Durbuk to Chongtash in Ladakh today morning.

Lieutenant Colonel, Soldier Killed As Boulder Hits Military Vehicle In Ladakh
The Lieutenant Colonel and a jawan died on the spot
  • Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh was killed in a boulder incident in Ladakh
  • Lance-Dafadar Daljeet Singh also died when a boulder struck a military vehicle
  • The incident occurred while an Army convoy moved from Durbuk to Chongtash
Srinagar:

A Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army is among two soldiers killed after a military vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a massive boulder in forward areas of Ladakh. 

Three other army officers have also been injured in the incident, officials said. 

Army said Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance-Dafadar Daljeet Singh were killed in the line of duty when a boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh. 

Officials said the vehicle was hit by the boulder when an Army convoy was moving from Durbuk to Chongtash in Ladakh today morning. 

The Lieutenant Colonel and a jawan died on the spot and two major rank officers and a captain are seriously injured. 

The injured have been shifted to Army hospital in Leh.

Indian Army, Ladakh, Lieutenant Colonel
NDTV News
