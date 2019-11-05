447 Clear UPSC National Defence Academy And Naval Academy Exam (I) 2019

UPSC has released final result for NDA Exam (I) 2019

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2019. Total 447 candidates have qualified on the basis of their performance in the written examination held by UPSC on April 21 this year and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

The shortlisted candidates will join Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy (NDA) for the 143rd Course and Naval Academy (NA) for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) which will commence on January 2, 2020.

UPSC NDA Examination (I) 2019 Final Result

Candidates who qualified in the written examination and appeared in the SSB interview can check their result status from the UPSC website.

Candidates should keep in mind that the results of Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

"The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing-I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC," says the result notification.

Apart from qualification status, the UPSC will also release marks of the candidates. The marks of candidates will be released after 15 days from the date of result declaration.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.