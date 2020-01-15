50 Students From Jamia Millia's Coching Academy Clear Civil Services Main

UPSC Main result has been released on the basis of the examination held from September 20 to 29, 2019.

50 students who were given coaching and training by Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have cleared Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019. These candidates will now appear for interview which will be held in February. Last year, 44 candidates cleared UPSC Civil Services examination including third rank holder Junaid Ahmad.

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC which conducts Civil Services examination for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B'), released the Main results on Tuesday

"As a part of the University's commitment to nation-building the students are provided free accommodation, library facility, classroom teaching, practice tests, etc. Subject to availability of seats," Jamia said in a statement.

"JMI will admit a few more eligible candidates who have qualified for interview (details available at www.jmi.ac.in," the statement added.

Since its inception in 2010, RCA, JMI has produced 190 Civil Servants which include IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS,IRTS, etc. through UPSC's examinations.

Besides, around 245 students were selected in Provincial Civil Services (as SDM and DSP), RBI (Grade- B), Assistant Commandant (CAPF),IB, Assistant Commissioner (Provident Fund) and Bank PO, the statement said.

