UPSC Main Result Released @ Upsc.gov.in, Interviews In February

UPSC Mains result: The UPSC has released the Civil Services Main examination results on Tuesday. The UPSC Mains result has been released on the basis of the examination held by the Union Public Service Commission from September 20 to 29, 2019. The roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B') have been provided on the official portal, upsc.gov.in.

The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Interview, according to the UPSC Mains result notification released by the Commission.

Interviews of the selected candidates are likely to commence in the month of February, 2020, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The UPSC admit card of Interviews of the candidates will be made available from January 27, 2020, which may be downloaded from the Commission's websites (upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in).

All the candidates, who qualified for the Interviews, are required to opt in/opt out for publically making available their scores under the Public Disclosure Scheme, according to the notification.

The marks sheets of candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the UPSC website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

