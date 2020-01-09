Civil Services Main Exam Result Expected Soon

The Civil Services main exam result can be expected anytime soon.

The Civil Services main exam result can be expected anytime soon. This year the main exam, the result of which is considered for selection to Civil Services, was held earlier in comparison to last years. In 2015 and 2016 the exam was held in December, in 2017 it was held in October. In 2018 and 2019 the exam is being held in September, however in 2019 the exam had started a week before than it had started in 2018.

The exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The Civil Services main exam comprises a written test and an interview round. After the formalities of the written exam are over, the Commission would announce the interview dates. Last year the main exam result was announced on December 20 and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the exam conducting authority, had announced the interview dates on January 8.

The interview is usually held in February and the final result is declared in April.

