UPSC CSE 2024 Interview: All You Need To Know About Detailed Application Form-II

UPSC 2024 Interview: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will begin accepting the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for the Civil Services Examination 2024 starting December 13. Candidates who have cleared the Mains examination are required to complete DAF-II to be eligible for the interview stage. The deadline for submitting the form is December 19. DAF-II can be accessed on the official UPSC websites, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The results of the UPSC CSE Mains were announced on December 9. The schedule for the personality tests (interviews) of successful candidates will be released shortly. Interviews are expected to take place at the Union Public Service Commission Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069, between January and April.

UPSC CSE DAF-II 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website: upsconline.nic.in.

Click on the DAF-II link.

Register on the portal.

Fill out the DAF-II form carefully, submit it, and print a copy for reference.

Important Notes On DAF-II

Applicants must exercise the utmost caution while filling out the Detailed Application Form (DAF-II). They are required to provide details about their personal background, educational qualifications, and preferences for various services and cadres. The information submitted in DAF-II significantly influences the type of questions the interview board may ask during the personality assessment stage. It serves as a critical tool for the UPSC panel to gain insights into the candidate's personality, background, and interests.

UPSC CSE 2024: Key Aspects Of DAF-II

In DAF-II, candidates must include:

Mother tongue

Place of birth

Personal information, including educational qualifications and home state

Hobbies and co-curricular activities

Preferences for cadres and services

After completing all sections of DAF-II, candidates must submit the form online and keep a printed copy. This printout, along with the required annexures such as the OBC Annexure and EWS Annexure, must be brought to the interview venue. Candidates will be required to submit the DAF-II and its annexures to UPSC officials before the interview.