UPSC Indian Economic, Statistical Service Exam 2020 Interview List Released

UPSC declares IES, ISS written exam result

The written exam result of the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam has been released. The exam was held in October. The result is available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

IES, ISS Exam Result, Interview List

Candidates who have qualified in this exam have been shortlisted for the interview.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview have to fill a detailed application form which will be available on the UPSC website from February 2 to February 12. "The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission's website before filling up the ONLINE Detailed Application Form and submit the same ONLINE alongwith uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc.," the UPSC has said.

Regarding the interview, the Commission has said, "the candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test," the UPSC has said in the notification.

"They are, therefore, advised to keep their certificates ready and check before hand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions available on the website of the Commission before appearing in the Personality Test boards," it has added.

