UPSC Releases Engineering Services Exam 2020 Marks

UPSC has released the mark list of the engineering services exam 2020.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of all the candidates who have been recommended for the Engineering Services 2020. The marks of the engineering services exam 2020 is available on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020 Marks

The UPSC conducts the engineering services exam in civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics and telecommunication engineering disciplines.

Against 347 vacancies, a total of 302 candidates have been selected. The Commission has kept a reserve list of candidates. A total of 90 candidates are in the list. The candidature of 39 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of written exam held in October 2020 and interview held in March-April 2021.

For any information or clarification regarding the recruitment or exam the UPSC has asked candidates to contact the facilitation centre. "Union Public Service Commission has a 'Facilitation Counter' near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their Examination or recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the UPSC website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in," the UPSC has said.

Click here for more Jobs News