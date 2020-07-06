UPSC Window For Change Of Civil Services Exam Centres Opens Soon

UPSC CSE prelims examination has been scheduled to be held on October 4.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will open the window for changing the examination centre from tomorrow (i.e. Tuesday) for Civil Services Exam (CSE) and Indian Forest Services (IFoS) examination. According to a notification released by the UPSC, the option to change examination centre will be available in two phases -- from July 7 to 13, and from July 20 to 24 -- on the commission's official website, 'upsconline.nic.in'. The UPSC CSE prelims examination has been scheduled to be held on October 4.

In a notice released online on the website, the Commission said the candidates are not required to log into the UPSC change of examination centre system if they do not want to change the centre.

"Candidates of CSE and IFoS Exams, 2020, if do not want to change Centre, are not required to log into the UPSC Change of Examination Centre system," the notice said.

"Keeping in view the large number of candidates of the Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2020 (including the Indian Forest Service (preliminary) examination, 2020) and requests received from the candidates for changing their centers, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to them to submit their revised choice of centre," the UPSC said in a statement last week.

The Commission is also providing the option to change centres for Civil Services (main) examination 2020 and Indian Forest Service (main) exam 2020.

"The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of centers of the above examination, if required," the statement said.

UPSC will consider request for change in exam centre against the enhanced capacity as intimated by the centres for accommodating extra candidates.

"The candidates may please note that their requests for change in the centers will be considered based on the principle of 'first-apply-first-allot' basis (which is followed in all the examinations of the Commission and was mentioned in the examination notices of the Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2020 and Indian Forest Service examination, 2020) and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen," the Commission said.

Candidates who do not get a centre of their choice due to the capacity being over, will be required to choose from the available exam centres.

This year the Civil Services exams have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Civil Services Prelim exam which was originally scheduled on May 31 had to be postponed and will not be held in October.

Candidates who apply for UPSC Civil Services exam will be allowed to withdraw their application from August 1 to August 8.

